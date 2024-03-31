Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,125. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

