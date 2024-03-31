Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.74. 8,331,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,259. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.67. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

