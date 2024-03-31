Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Lifted by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,796. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

