Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CB opened at $259.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.23. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.