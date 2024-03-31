Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
