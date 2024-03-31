Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $790.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $649.60.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $687.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $624.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.67. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $872,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

