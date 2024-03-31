CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Short Interest Down 36.8% in March

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 29th total of 182,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CISO Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CISO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CISO Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CISO Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CISO Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CISO Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CISO Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CISO Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CISO Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CISO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 166,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. CISO Global has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CISO Global Company Profile

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services.

