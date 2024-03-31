Citigroup Raises ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target to $40.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.43. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in ChampionX by 4.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

