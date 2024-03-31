Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $201.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $202.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after buying an additional 75,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,292,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

