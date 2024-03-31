CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.05.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. Equities analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

