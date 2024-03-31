CleanSpark’s (CLSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.05.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CLSK opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

