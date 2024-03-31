Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after acquiring an additional 186,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,448,000 after acquiring an additional 98,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.02. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

