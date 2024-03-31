Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

