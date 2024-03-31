CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,238,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,286,000 after buying an additional 181,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.67 and its 200-day moving average is $210.95.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

