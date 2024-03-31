CMH Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VFH stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.39. 306,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,417. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

