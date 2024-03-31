CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 78,158 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 2.03% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 109,098 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $895.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

