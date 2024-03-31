CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,027 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.72. 2,560,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,431. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.66. The company has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

