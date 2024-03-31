CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,431. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.66.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

