CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Visa Trading Up 0.0 %

V traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,844,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,875. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

