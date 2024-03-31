CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 3.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VDE stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.70. The company had a trading volume of 475,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $131.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.64.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.