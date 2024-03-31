CMH Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.24 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Fiserv stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.82. 2,751,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average is $132.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

