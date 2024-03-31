CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 47,001 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 47,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,344. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

