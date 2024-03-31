CMH Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 218.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

TCHP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. 57,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,396. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $465.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.