Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 1,037,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 380.9 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:COCSF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 1,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
