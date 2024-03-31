Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 1,037,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 380.9 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:COCSF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 1,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

