Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $6.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDXS. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Codexis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDXS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Codexis Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 553,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 153.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,045,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 1,926,625 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $245.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 47.58% and a negative net margin of 108.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Codexis

(Get Free Report

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.