Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $6.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.
Several research firms have issued reports on CDXS. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $245.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.04.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 47.58% and a negative net margin of 108.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.
