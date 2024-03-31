Cognition Therapeutics’ (CGTX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 508,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 686,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

