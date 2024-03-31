Colorado Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.79. 77,654,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,978,928. The stock has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.33 and a 200 day moving average of $221.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

