Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $281,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 150,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. HSBC cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.76.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.