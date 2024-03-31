Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 699.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after buying an additional 1,522,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,323,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,260,000. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 781,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 145,002 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 69,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $18.24.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.