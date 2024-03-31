Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,732 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 152,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.46 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

