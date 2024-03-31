Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,764 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $116.84. The company had a trading volume of 285,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.