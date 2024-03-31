Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 910 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,296,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,780,116. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.