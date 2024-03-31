Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUST traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,354. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

