Columbus Macro LLC Invests $209,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 39.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $3,453,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.28.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.86. 686,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,865. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $99.33 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

