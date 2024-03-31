Columbus Macro LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,325 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $75,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.