Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,200 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,086,482 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

