Columbus Macro LLC Sells 818 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.33. 1,058,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,693. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.