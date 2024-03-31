Columbus Macro LLC Sells 84 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.72. 9,194,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $206.05.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

