Columbus Macro LLC Sells 8,991 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.