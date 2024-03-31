Columbus Macro LLC Sells 8,991 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
