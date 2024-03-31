Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the February 29th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Commerzbank Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.79. 5,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,904. Commerzbank has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68.
About Commerzbank
