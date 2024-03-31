Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the February 29th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Commerzbank Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.79. 5,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,904. Commerzbank has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.