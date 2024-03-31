Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$10.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$826.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3498632 EPS for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$210,000.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$210,000.00. Insiders have sold 156,000 shares of company stock worth $1,593,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

