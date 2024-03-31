Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the February 29th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 93.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $93,000.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMTL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.25 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 865,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,900. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $13.04.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.