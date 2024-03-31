Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNXC

Concentrix Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNXC opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Concentrix has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $125.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 24.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.