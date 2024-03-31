Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $501.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 22.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

