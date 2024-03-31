Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $28.65 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,706 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Matador Resources worth $28,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1,500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 62,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,720,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

