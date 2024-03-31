Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $80.41 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,896 shares during the period. Brunswick comprises about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Brunswick worth $80,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 140.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 127.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brunswick by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $17,428,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

