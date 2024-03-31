Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 941,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,303 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $71,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

CCOI stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 135.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $1,680,632.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,782,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $1,680,632.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,782,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

