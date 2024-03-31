Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 10,759 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $24,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GL opened at $116.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

