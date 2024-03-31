Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 23,937 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,937 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy comprises about 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 4.98% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $69,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,051,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,857,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,210,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.7 %

USPH opened at $112.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.37%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

