Cormark Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$21.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUG. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.15.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

LUG opened at C$19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.22. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.4275862 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. 59.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

