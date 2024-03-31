Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRON. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

TRON stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

